The lineup of new movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of July promises to be an exciting one for movie buffs. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for a suspenseful horror flick or a romantic drama, these new releases are sure to keep you entertained.

Here are the movies releasing on OTT this week of July to keep an eye on.

Karungaapiyam

“Karungaapiyam” is a Tamil drama starring Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Raiza Wilson, Yogi Babu, and Janani Iyer. The film is directed by D Karthikeyan and is set during the lockdown. It follows the story of Umayal Karthika, who decides to spend time in an old library to deal with a heartbreak. As she reads “Karungaapiyam,” a mysterious book, her imagination takes a dark turn, and the stories come to life. The movie is a horror drama with a unique storyline.

Release Date: 10 July

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Janaki Jaane

“Janaki Jaane” is a movie written and directed by Aniesh Upaasana. The film stars Saiju Kurup, Navya Nair, Johny Antony, Sharafudeen, Kottayam Nazeer, Anarkali Marikar, George Kora, Sminu Sijo, Pramod Veliyanadu, James Eliya, and others. The plot revolves around Janaki and Unni Mukundan, a couple whose relationship is tested when Janaki’s fear of the dark and being alone becomes a problem. Things take a turn for the worse when her fear puts her in an embarrassing situation, which is exploited by a political party and sensationalized by the media.

Release Date: 11 July

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ishq- E- Naadan

Ishq- E- Naadan is directed by Avishek Ghosh and The cast includes Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohit Raina, Suhail Nayyar, Kanwaljeet Singh. It is a heartwarming and captivating romantic movie that showcases the lives of three couples, each with their own unique love story. The film delves into the complexities of relationships, the power of love, and the journey of self-discovery. It is a beautiful portrayal of the different stages of love, from the initial spark to the challenges of long-term commitment. The movie is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys a good romance, as it offers a refreshing take on the genre with its relatable characters and realistic plotlines.

Release Date: 14 July

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Bird Box Barcelona

After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. Directed by Alex Pastor and David Pastor, Bird Box Barcelona is a Spanish post-apocalyptic drama starring Mario Casas, Alejandra Howard, Georgina Campbell, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 14 July

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.