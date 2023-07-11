While movies like Rangabali turning out to be decent flicks, the second half of 2023 kicked off on a decent note. Moving forward, this month promises much more entertainment and theatrical fun that is not to be missed. From a hard-hitting Telugu romantic drama to a much-anticipated spy thriller, the movies releasing in theatres this week of July are the perfect choices for relaxation. Head out and book your tickets right away.

Here are the movies releasing this week of July in the theatres.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and others, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning is an American high-octane spy action thriller directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Ethan Hunt and his team race against powerful opponents to retrieve a key with immense control. In a web of deception and danger, they must outsmart their enemies and safeguard the key’s power. The mission takes them through thrilling encounters and near escapes, leading to a climactic showdown where everything hangs in the balance.

Release date: 12 July 2023

Maaveran/ Mahaveerudu

Directed by Madonne Ashwin, Maaveran is an upcoming Tamil action drama starring Siva Karthikeyan in the lead role. The plot follows a cartoonist who prefers staying out of trouble and compromises on self-respect and ego at every step. But a tussle with a politician puts him in situations he envisions only in his worst nightmares. Aditi Shankar, Yogi Babu, Saritha, and others play key roles.

Release date: 14 July 2023

Baby

Baby is an upcoming Telugu drama film directed by Sai Rajesh. The plot follows an auto driver and a college girl who fall in love during their school days. But their relationship gets rough when the girl changes due to peer pressure and exposure to the modern world. How this affects the protagonist’s life forms the crux. Baby stars Anand Devarakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles.

OTT platform: 14 July 2023

Nayakudu

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Nayakudu is a political thriller starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh. A young man takes up arms against the most powerful man in the town to put an end to his ruthless suppression and hunger for power. How does he plan to turn the antagonist’s empire upside down? The movie was released as Maamannan in Tamil on 29 June.

Release date: 14 July 2023

