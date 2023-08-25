Bringing in a ton of entertainment to you, the OTT platforms are overflowing with several releases today that span from cute romantic dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Whether you are planning a sleepover with your gang this weekend or a solo binge session, you are in for a treat of engaging movies. Grab your binge essentials like popcorn, coke, and a load of chips to immerse in what looks like an enjoyable ride of cinematic experience.

Here are the 7 OTT releases today that promise a boredom-free weekend.

Baby

Sai Rajesh Neelam directed Baby which features Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in its cast. The plot follows Anand and Vaishnavi, two middle-class teenagers who fall in love at school. After schooling, the female lead joins college, where new friends and peer pressure change her orthodox lifestyle. Meanwhile, Anand, an auto driver now, hopes to marry Vaishnavi while she is involved in an intimate relationship with her collegemate, Viraj.

OTT platform: Aha

Bro

The film Bro, directed by Samuthirakani, features a cast including Pawan Kalyan, Ketika Sharma, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Subbaraju, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani. The story follows the journey of Markandaya, aka Mark, who’s overwhelmed with family responsibilities and success-seeking. A life-altering accident brings a chance for redemption, guided by God. Mark strives to correct past mistakes and find life’s true meaning in this poignant story of second chances.

OTT platform: Netflix

Black ‘n’ White

Starring Karthick Raj and Arthika in the lead, with Shravnitha, Manimozhian Ramadurai, and Richard in supporting roles, the film is written and directed by S Dheekshi. Centered around siblings Rishi and Ritu, the story unfolds amidst the pandemic. Tragedy strikes as they lose their parents to COVID-19 and their home due to debt. Despite sincere efforts, their struggle to reclaim their home forms the heart of the narrative.

OTT platform: Zee5

Pizza 3: The Mummy

Starring Ashwin Kakumanu and Pavithrah Marimuthu in the lead roles, Pizza 3: The Mummy is a recently released Tamil horror. The plot follows a food delivery agent, who probes a series of murders at one of his frequent delivery spots. Mohan Govind directed this film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Killer Book Club

Killer Book Club, directed by Carlos Alonso-Ojea, features Carlos Alcaide, Álvaro Mel, Iván Pellicer, Daniel Grao, and more. This Spanish horror drama, adapted from Carlos García Miranda’s book, follows eight teenagers haunted by a sinister clown after uncovering a disturbing shared secret. The film chillingly portrays the killer clown’s pursuit as he targets group members individually, creating an atmosphere of suspense and dread.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bajao

Directed by Shiva Varma and Saptraj Chakraborty, Bajo is a Hindi musical drama series starring Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar, and Sahil Vaid in the lead roles. The plot follows three aspiring musicians who aim to revolutionize the Punjabi pop music scene.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Aakhri Sach

Aakhir Sach is the latest Hindi crime thriller series that unravels the disturbing secrets of a family and the terrifying horrors the investigator witnesses. Tamannaahh Bhatia, Sanjiv Chopra, Kriti Vij and others play key roles in this series directed by Robbie Grewal.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these OTT releases today you are most excited to watch.