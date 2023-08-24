This week of August, audiences can anticipate an engaging lineup of movies releasing on OTT platforms. From Spanish horror and Korean thrillers to Kannada comedies and touching dramas, the range of cinematic experiences is diverse. As the virtual curtains rise, viewers are in for an exciting array of stories, emotions, and unforgettable performances right in the comfort of their homes.

Here’s the list of six movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of August, ensuring captivating entertainment for all.

Aachar & Co.

Aachar & Co is a Kannada comedy-drama by Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, who also stars in the film alongside Sonu Venugopal, Sudha Belawadi, and others. Set in 1960s-1970s Bangalore, the story revolves around Suma (Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy) and her nine siblings, part of a traditional family led by Madhusudhan Aachar. The film delves into shifts in patriarchy, arranged marriages, gender roles, education, and women’s work opportunities.

Release date: 22 August 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Baby

Baby is directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and features Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in its cast. The plot follows Anand and Vaishnavi, two middle-class teenagers who fall in love at school. After schooling, the female lead joins college, where new friends and peer pressure change her orthodox lifestyle. Meanwhile, Anand, an auto driver now, hopes to marry Vaishnavi while she is involved in an intimate relationship with her collegemate, Viraj.

Release date: 25 August 2023

OTT platform: Aha

Bro

The film Bro, directed by Samuthirakani, features a cast including Pawan Kalyan, Ketika Sharma, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Subbaraju, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani. The story follows the journey of Markandaya, aka Mark, who’s overwhelmed with family responsibilities and success-seeking. A life-altering accident brings a chance for redemption, guided by God. Mark strives to correct past mistakes and find life’s true meaning in this poignant story of second chances.

Release date: 25 August 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a Hindi musical romantic drama directed by Sameer Vidhwans. Satyaprem is a middle-class man reeling under the torture of being single all his life and imagining a perfect love story with the girl of his dreams. When Katha, a charming and happy-go-lucky girl, enters his life, love blossoms and leads to dramatic events.

Release date: 24 August 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Slum Dog Husband

Starring Sanjay Rao and Pranavi Manukonda in the lead roles, Slum Dog Husband is a Telugu comedy-drama. The plot revolves around the protagonist’s marriage. Due to a flaw in his horoscope, the lead character has to first marry a dog before tying the knot with his woman, leading to a series of comical events.

Release date: 24 August 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Black ‘n’ White

Starring Karthick Raj and Arthika in the lead, with Shravnitha, Manimozhian Ramadurai, and Richard in supporting roles, the film is written and directed by S Dheekshi. Centered around siblings Rishi and Ritu, the story unfolds amidst the pandemic. Tragedy strikes as they lose their parents to COVID-19 and their home due to debt. Despite sincere efforts, their struggle to reclaim their home forms the heart of the narrative.

Release date: 25 August 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

The Roundup: No Way Out

The Roundup: No Way Out, directed by Lee Sang-yong, stars Ma Dong-seok, Lee Joon-hyuk, Munetaka Aoki, Bae Noo-ri, and more. This Korean action sequel combines buddy cop dynamics and comedy. Ma Seok-do, the protagonist, faces challenges and comedic situations, contrasting his toughness. The movie unfolds as a chase thriller, with the antagonist hidden in plain sight. The suspense builds until the end when the truth is unveiled.

Release date: 24 August 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Killer Book Club

Killer Book Club, directed by Carlos Alonso-Ojea, features Carlos Alcaide, Álvaro Mel, Iván Pellicer, Daniel Grao, and more. This Spanish horror drama, adapted from Carlos García Miranda’s book, follows eight teenagers haunted by a sinister clown after uncovering a disturbing shared secret. The film chillingly portrays the killer clown’s pursuit as he targets group members individually, creating an atmosphere of suspense and dread.

Release date: 25 August 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

