Here is the list of web series releasing this week of August on OTT platforms.

Lakhan Leela Bhargava (LLB)

Lakhan Leela Bhargava is a drama series directed by Abhay Chhabra. The cast features Ariah Agarwal, Mohit Chauhan, Ravi Dubey, Akshay Joshi, Bhuvnesh Mann, and Sonali Sachdev. The story revolves around a young lawyer’s journey to earn respect in his profession, despite facing discrimination due to being the illegitimate offspring of the city’s most prominent lawyer.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 21 August 2023

School Friends

Directed by Sahil Verma and starring Navika Kotia, Aaditya Gupta, Manav Soneji, and others, School Friends is a teenage romantic drama. In a fast-changing world, five Gen-Z teenagers, freshly promoted to 11th grade, chart their high-school lives. How they discover their true selves navigating past heartbreaks, fun, peer pressure, and studies forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 23 August 2023

Astronaut Diaries

Astronaut Diaries is an insightful documentary series that highlights the inspiring and adventurous journeys of spacewalkers. From experiencing zero gravity to facing painstaking radiation on the International Space Station, the astronauts narrate their rollercoaster of space ventures.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 22 August 2023

Untold: Swamp Kings

Untold: Swamp Kings, directed by Katharine English, comprises 4 episodes featuring Tim Tebow, Ahmad Black, Brandon Spikes, Brandon Siler, and Major Wright. The series delves into the triumphant period (2006 to 2009) of the Florida Gators football team. Under head coach Urban Meyer’s leadership since 2005, the Gators made a remarkable comeback, clinching two national championships and regaining their position at the pinnacle of college football.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 August 2023

Lighthouse

Lighthouse, a Japanese Netflix show, stars musician and actor Gen Hoshino and comedian Masayasu Wakabayashi. The blend of talk show, reality, and documentary formats showcases their casual conversations spanning six months. The program aims to illuminate their experiences, providing support to those facing challenges, while offering insights into Japan’s customs and humour.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 August 2023

Ahsoka

Dave Filoni’s creation, Ahsoka features Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth in leading roles. The show follows Ahsoka as she embarks on a mission to locate Grand Admiral Thrawn. Reuniting with allies from Star Wars Rebels, including Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, Ahsoka’s journey intertwines with characters like Ezra Bridger and Chopper, promising an exciting narrative that unites key figures in the Star Wars universe.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 August 2023

Destined With You

Destined with You, directed by Nam Ki-hoon, falls within drama, sci-fi, fantasy, and comedy genres. The series stars Rowoon, Jo Bo-ah, Ha Jun, Yura, Lee Pil-mo, Lee Bong-ryeon, and Hyun Bong-sik. The captivating storyline follows a lawyer cursed for centuries, whose fate intertwines with a civil servant. As they unite, an unforeseen romance ignites, fueled by their quest for his liberation and the mysteries that unfold.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 August 2023

Ragnarok S3

Ragnarok is a fantasy drama series based on the Norse mythology. Srt in the fictional town of Edda, the series revolves around the industrial pollution and climate change that plagues the town. How a boy who realises he is the reincarnation of Thor fights four supernatural beings causing this damage forms the crux. The series stars David Stakson, Jonas Strand Gravil, Herman Tommeraas, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 August 2023

Bajao

Directed by Shiva Varma and Saptraj Chakraborty, Bajo is a Hindi musical drama series starring Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar, and Sahil Vaid in the lead roles. The plot follows three aspiring musicians who aim to revolutionize the Punjabi pop music scene.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 25 August 2023

