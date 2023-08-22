Delve into the world of cinemas with this week’s theatrical releases. From dark mysterious stories to action-packed, thriller movies or a mix of drama and comedy, this week is featuring some extraordinary releases, each with captivating narratives to leave you spellbound. Join us as we explore the exciting movies releasing in the theatres this week of August.

Here’s a list of movies releasing this week of August at the theatres that are a must-watch for top-notch entertainment.

King of Kotha

King of Kotha is a Malayalam action-thriller movie directed by the debutant Abhilash Joshly which stars an amazing cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha and many more. The story revolves around Ravi’s son, Tony, who faces a dilemma as he grapples with the legacy he’s inherited and his longing for a different path in life. Unlike his father, Tony isn’t enticed by the shadowy realm of crime; instead, he finds himself falling in love with a woman from a privileged background.

Release date: 24 August 2023

Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the film will star Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, and Vimala Raman in prominent roles as the lead characters. Gandeevadhari Arjuna is an espionage action-thriller film centred on the theme of environment conservation. The protagonist, a bodyguard, fights a ruthless businessman for this cause.

Release date: 25 August 2023

Bedurulanka 2012

Remember the apocalypse rumour of 2012? This movie is set in Bendrulanka in the year 2012 and the plotline delves into the dilemmas of individuals during the paranoia about the end of the world in December 2012. The film explores the theme of the morality of people amidst the greedy ones who are ready with their paraphernalia to exploit the fear of people. This Telugu comedy film is directed by Clax and stars Karthikeya Gummakonda, Neha Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, and L.B. Sriram in lead roles.

Release date: 25 August 2023

Boys Hostel

Boys Hostel is a Telugu comedy film, you’ll find Rishab Shetty, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Pawan Kumar, and Shine Shetty taking on prominent roles. Nithin Krishnamurthy directs this movie, with production credits shared among Prajwal B P, Varun Kumar Gowda, Nithin Krishnamurthy, and Arvind S Kashyap. Similar to the movie Chhichhore, this film also portrays the life of boys in a hostel. However, unlike Chhichhore, this flick unfolds entirely during one night in the hostel, showcasing the humorous and nonsensical events that transpire.

Release date: 26 August 2023

Dream Girl 2

Here’s another sequel waiting for you to hit the theatres. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 movie of the same. This rom-com is about how the male protagonist uses his skill of talking in a female voice and ends up having a chaotic life. This time, get ready to see Ayushmann Khurrana getting into the role of pseudo-character Pooja. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Annu Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal.

Release date: 25 August 2023

Toby

Penned by Raj B Shetty and under the direction of Basil Alchalakkal, this Kannada film features Chaithra J Achar, Samyuktha Horanad, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Raj Deepa Shetty in notable roles. Toby is a tale of a naïve individual who transforms into a monstrous figure when subjected to exploitation.

Release date: 25 August 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of August at the theatres you are waiting to watch the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.