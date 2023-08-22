Birthdays of Tollywood stars are festive occasions for their admirers, who eagerly wait for teasers, title reveals, first looks, and upcoming project announcements. This tradition continues every year, with fans religiously refreshing the social media handles of their favourite actors on their birthdays for such thrilling updates. Bringing much excitement to the fans, UV Creations announced their next movie, Mega157, with Megastar Chiranjeevi, who celebrates his 68th birthday today.

This morning, at 10:53 am, the production house revealed the concept poster that read, “Mega Mass Beyond Universe,” with an intriguing graphic of the five elements uniting into one. This project is being helmed by Malladi Vassishta, the director who delivered an unexpected blockbuster with the mythological fantasy drama Bimbisara last year.

From what the poster indicates, Mega157 strikes as a high-on-CGI fantasy drama movie, a genre Megastar Chiranjeevi previously pulled off with acclaimed flicks such as Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and Anji. The illustration features the five elements, Agni, Jal, Aakash, Bhumi, and Jal, and a Trishul in the heart. UV released the poster on its social media handles with the caption, “The five elements will unite for the elemental force called Megastar.”

As per reports, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani will compose the tunes for this project. Only time will reveal further details of Chiru’s 157th movie. The veteran actor faced disappointment at the box office with Bhola Shankar, a remake of the Tamil movie Vedalam. The announcement of Mega157 also questions the progress of Bimbisara 2, a project both Kalyanram and director Vassistha previously confirmed.

