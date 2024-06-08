Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Telugu Desam national president N Chandrababu Naidu, former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, YSRCP president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, BRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao and others, including film personalities, have paid tributes and expressed grief over the death of Eenadu group chairman Ch Ramoji Rao.

Modi, while conveying his sympathies to the bereaved family members of Ramoji Rao, said he (Ramoji Rao) brought revolutionary changes in the national media.

The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and… pic.twitter.com/siC7aSHUxK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024

“Born in an ordinary family, Ramoji Rao made remarkable achievements. He always worked for the welfare of society, ” said Chandrababu Naidu. The credit for bringing credibility to the media goes to Ramoji Rao, said Revanth Reddy.

In a tweet, Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the demise of Ramoji Rao. “His services to the media were remarkable,” said the YSRCP chief, conveying his sympathies to the bereaved family members.

రామోజీరావుగారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. తెలుగు పత్రికారంగానికి దశాబ్దాలుగా ఆయన ఎనలేని సేవలందించారు. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుడ్ని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. రామోజీరావుగారి కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 8, 2024

Director Rajamouli said Ramoji Rao should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the media. Ramoji Rao provided employment to many in the past 50 years, Rajamouli observed.

Others who paid tributes and mourned the death of Ramoji Rao include BJP leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Junior NTR. Meanwhile, the Telangana government is making all arrangements for the funeral of Ramoji Rao with State honours.

Read also- Ramoji Rao passes away

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu