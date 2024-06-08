Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, Chairman of the Eenadu group of agencies, passed away in the wee hours of 8 June at a hospital in Hyderabad. Ramoji Rao was 88 at the time of his death.

Ramoji Rao, who was not well and had been suffering from a cardiac problem for the past some time, was admitted to the hospital on 7 June. He died while undergoing treatment. His body was shifted to the Ramoji Film City for cremation.

Born in a farmer’s family at Pedaparupudi in Krishna district in 1936, he made a mark in the field of journalism by launching Eenadu Daily on 10 August, 1974 in Visakhapatnam. A BSc graduate, Ramoji Rao began his career as an advertisement agent. He married Ramadevi in 1961 and started his own chit business in the name of Margadarsi. He created a sensation by launching Eenadu, which brought him global recognition.

Ramoji Rao had also published magazines like Annadata, Vipula and Chatura. He also entered the cine field and produced a number of films like Prathighatana. Known as a media mogul, the Eenadu Chairman, Ramoji Rao entered the Guinness Book of World Records by establishing one of the wonders in the world — Ramoji Film City.

Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in from all sections, expressing grief over the death of Ramoji Rao.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu