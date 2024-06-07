With a view to providing an opportunity for the people to congratulate the people’s representatives who were elected in the recent general elections on their success, the Department of Posts, Andhra Pradesh Circle, has launched a novel initiative. According to a press note issued by the Department of Posts, supporters of the election winners and also the general public, can congratulate them by sending messages through e-Post from any nearby post office, by paying a nominal fee of just Rs 10 to India Post.

The e-Post messages will be delivered directly to the elected leaders of any constituency. It offers a platform for people to extend their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to their elected representatives at a time when they are preparing themselves for a new term of office. Through e-Post, customers can send their messages to any address in India with a combination of electronic transmission and physical delivery through a network of more than 1,55,000 post offices.

The e-Post sends messages as a soft copy through the internet, and at the destination, it will be delivered to the addressee in the form of a hard copy. It costs just Rs 10 per page of A4 size post. For more details, those interested to congratulate election winners through India Post have been advised to contact their nearest post office.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu