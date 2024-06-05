Telugu Desam Party chief, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has expressed his gratitude to the people of the State for giving a massive mandate to the TDP-BJP-JSP combine in the general elections. “People responded positively to our call to support us to save the State from the destructive rule,” said Chandrababu Naidu, while giving a statement to the media at his Undavalli residence for the first time after victory in the polls, on 5 June.

“Besides victory, the people have also given us a big responsibility to bring the State back on the right track,” said Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief said: “I have never seen a government like that of YSRCP in my long political journey. Jaganmohan Reddy has weakened all sectors and democratic systems. Our only goal is to move forward for future generations.” Chandrababu Naidu, in his statement, said the huge victory was the result of the joint effort of the three parties in the alliance.

He thanked BJP State President, Purandeswari, and Jana Sena founder, Pawan Kalyan, for their role in steering the combine to a landslide victory. Meanwhile, the TDP chief left for Delhi to take part in the crucial NDA meeting. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to play a key role in the formation of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as the TDP won as many as 16 Lok Sabha seats. The NDA won over 290 seats, while the magic figure to form the government is 273.

