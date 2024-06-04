As per the election results recorded over the day on 4 June 2024, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine has registered a huge victory in Andhra Pradesh by making a clean sweep in almost all districts in the State. The three-party alliance sprang a surprise by showing supremacy in 161 out of 175 seats in the Assembly. Meanwhile, the YSRCP won only 11 seats, and failed to get even the opposition party status. In the Lok Sabha elections in the State, the TDP, JSP and BJP are set to win 16, 3 and 2 seats respectively. With the TDP’s sweeping victory, Chandrababu Naidu becomes a key player in national politics, retaining 16 MP seats, and emerging as the largest alliance partner for NDA in the Centre. Sources say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already dialled the TDP chief to congratulate him on the win.

In honour of the three-party alliance leading the elections in Andhra Pradesh, Narendra Modi, took to the social media platform, X, and gave a shoutout to the State for giving an exceptional mandate to NDA. Thanking the State for its blessings, and congratulating N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and other members of the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and Bharatiya Janata parties, he emphasized that BJP will work for the welfare of the State.

Of the alliance partners, the TDP emerged victorious over 130 out of 144 seats it contested, and Jana Sena candidates won in all the 21 segments where the party fielded the candidates in the. Meanwhile, the results show that BJP scored a victory in 8 out of 10 Assembly seats it contested in the Andhra Pradesh election.