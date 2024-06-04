The TDP-BJP-JSP combine is all set for a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh where counting of votes was taken up on 4 June 2024. Activists of the three parties are in a celebration mode as the combine candidates were leading in over 150 constituencies out of 175, while the YSRCP is leading only in over 20 Assembly segments. Similarly, the NDA is set to make a clean sweep, as it is ahead in the majority of the Lok Sabha constituencies out of 25 in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the parties in the combine, TDP is set to win over 120 seats, while the JSP is ahead in 19 out of 21 it contested. The BJP candidates are in a comfortable position in six out of eight contested seats.

Several Ministers in the Jaganmohan Reddy Cabinet are going to face defeat at the hands of the combine candidates.

In the Visakhapatnam district, all of the combine candidates are on the road to victory. Of the seven Assembly segments and lone parliamentary constituency, the combine candidates are set to emerge victorious in all places.

With the NDA making a clean sweep in Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSRCP is on the verge of collapse as the party faces rout in all districts, including the Rayalaseema which is said to be the stronghold of Jaganmohan Reddy.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.