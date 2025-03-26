Andhra Pradesh’s first State Food Laboratory is set to become operational in Visakhapatnam this April, as per a report by Deccan Chronicle. Built with an investment of nearly Rs 20 crore, the 12,000-square-foot facility will be equipped with advanced technology to test the quality of food samples collected by government agencies.

Private entities can also avail of the lab’s services for food testing by paying a specified fee.

Over the next six months, three additional regional food labs will start functioning in Guntur, Tirupati, and Tirumala. Two integrated food labs, being developed in Guntur and Tirupati at a combined cost of Rs 19.76 crore, will cater to both government and private food testing requirements. The Guntur lab, spanning 12,000 square feet, is being set up on the premises of Guntur Medical College, while the Tirupati lab, covering 11,000 square feet, is also nearing completion.

The Tirumala lab, however, will be exclusively dedicated to testing food items prepared by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and will not entertain samples from other sources. Additionally, the state government is enhancing two district public health labs in Eluru and Ongole by installing basic equipment worth Rs 6 crore each.

Officials emphasize that all these initiatives are aligned with the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The food laboratory in Visakhapatnam will play a crucial role in ensuring food safety and monitoring water quality, particularly during outbreaks of waterborne diseases like diarrhea.

