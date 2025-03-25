Telugu cuisine is one endless list offering an incredible range of options. Food lover or not, we believe it is a sin to miss trying them and the considerate folks we are at team Yo! Vizag, we made sure to bring you some lesser-known Telugu dishes from across regions to try. Read away!

Uggani Bajji, Kurnool:

A savoury breakfast and snack option from Kurnool, Uggani Bajji is a combination of two dishes. Uggani is made from puffed rice cooked with spices, onions, chilli and lemon. This tangy and subtle dish is paired with the spicy Mirchi Bajji.

If ever in Kurnool, make sure to spice things up with this local dish.

Nellore Malai Khaja:

Nellore is famous for its Chepala Pulusu, but finish your culinary travel with a sweet trip at Jai Hind or Murali Krishna sweets’ shops in the town. Of their many options, the most popular is Nellore’s own Malai Khaja. This dark coloured sweet has a soft and flaky outer layer with creamy melt-in-the-mouth insides, making it a heavenly experience for sugar lovers.

Pulihora Dosa, Guntur:

Masala dosa and Pesarattu upma are our staples. But Pulihora dosa? This popular Guntur dish is relatively unknown beyond the Krishna delta. A combination of spicy, tangy Pulihora and the crispy dosa, this dish is so tied to Guntur’s identity that it was featured in the “Guntur Song” of the 2020 Telugu film Middle Class Melodies.

Hanuman Tiffins, Brodipet is the place to be.

Anantapur Bobbatlu/Oliga:

Bobbattu or Obbatu or Puran poli, call it whatever, this Indian flatbread sweet is made with chana, wheat flour, maida and sugar with many variations across households and regions. Food lovers attest that of all the variations, Anantapur’s Oliga or Obbattu stands out for its taste. Larger and thicker than your usual bobbatu, this dish must be on your list of foods to try.

“One Bobbattu to rule them all”

Sarva Pindi:

Sarvapindi is a savory, circular-shaped pancake made from rice flour and peanuts in Telangana. Sarva pindi is essentially made of rice flour, lentils, peanuts and spices. This healthy and tasty dish is popular in the region and must be tried if you find yourself in Telangana.

We will pause with our suggestions for now. But we will be back with more lesser-known Telugu dishes for you. So make sure to stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for such updates.

