Today’s IPL pitch report for the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be a batting-friendly pitch. Historically, this venue has favoured high-scoring games, with an average first-innings score of around 200. Teams batting second have historically performed well here, making chasing a preferred strategy for captains.

Possible decision after winning the toss: Bowling.

Previous Match History of Both Teams in This Stadium

In terms of past performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans have played 16 matches, winning 9 and losing 7. They have a notable record of 6 wins when batting first and 3 when chasing. Their highest total at this venue is 233 runs, while their lowest is just 89 runs against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings have played only 5 matches here, securing 2 wins and losing 2, with one match tied and decided by a Super Over. Their highest score at this ground is 191 runs.

History Between the Teams

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have faced each other in five IPL matches to date. The Titans hold a slight edge with three victories compared to Punjab’s two wins.

The last encounter saw GT triumph over PBKS, but previous matchups have been competitive, with both teams showcasing their strengths and weaknesses on different occasions.

Possible Playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI

Shubman Gill (Captain), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted XI

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

