AP SSC results 2026: Girls perform better than boys in the state

Results of the 2026 SSC examinations held in Andhra Pradesh, AP, were released by IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on April 30.

While over 6.30 lakh students appeared for the examinations all over the State, as many as 28,673 took the test in Visakhapatnam district.

AP Students can check their SSC 2026 results on the official website bse.ap.gov.in, via Manabadi, or by sending ‘Hi’ message to the WhatsApp No.9552300009.

Girls fared well in the State with the pass percentage 87.90 when compared to boys who registered 82.68 pass percentage, while the overall pass percentage in the State was 85.25.

With the pass percentage of 96.07, Parvatipuram Manyam district stood first in the State, while ASR district, where students performed badly, slipped to the last place with pass percentage of 57.12 percentage.

Visakhapatnam district, which got the pass percentage of 89.51, secured the seventh place in the State.

Advanced supplementary examinations for the failed candidates will be held from May 25 to Jume 4, according to the schedule released by the officials concerned.

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