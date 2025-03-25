Another week has begun, and there are many OTT releases scheduled for this week. There are many genres, like nail-biting suspense, engaging comedies, unapologetic love stories, and suspicious thrillers. Whether you want to have a good laugh, question every motive in the story, or get immersed in another world, these new OTT releases have you covered!

Here are some of the releases for this week!

1. Mufasa The Lion King (JioHotstar)

The orphaned cub, Mufasa meets Taka, a royal heir, who shows sympathy for the lion. This meeting spans out into an extensive journey that leads these two lion cubs to embrace their fates.

Streaming from: March 26th

2. Zakir Khan: Delulu Express (Amazon Prime Video)

Another day, another special show!

Zakir Khan is back with his new special that will make you laugh out loud! This laughter-filled show will contain some wild stories about love and friendships, finding first jobs and dealing with the aftermath of quitting, memorable yet funny train journeys, and much more!

Streaming from: March 27th

3. Holland (Amazon Prime Video)

Everything is perfect.

Nancy has everything she has ever dreamt of: a perfect son and a loving husband who caters for her every need. While her life seems perfect, there is something unsettling her. Turns out her husband is hiding a deadly secret, which may crumble Nancy’s picture-perfect life.

Streaming from: March 27th

4. Viduthalai Part 2 (Hindi) (Zee 5)

Vaathiyaar goes down memory lane and details his journey. He reminisces about getting drawn to communism as an oppressed teacher and explains how embraced it reluctantly, becoming the leader of rebels.

Streaming from: March 28th

5. Number One on the Call Sheet (Apple TV+)

Number One on the Call Sheet is a Hollywood term for the lead actor or actress of a film listed first on the daily schedule. This is also a status symbol in the cut-throat industry.

Take a seat and watch this docu-series that details the various success blueprints, dreams, aspirations, and bravery it took for some of the most phenomenal Black artists in our time.

Streaming from: March 28th

6. The Life List (Netflix)

A young woman who is grappling with her mother’s death is given a DVD, which has a message from her mother. Following a list the woman wrote as a teenager, she gets a new DVD from her mother’s lawyer after she has done each point listed. With each accomplishment, the woman rediscovers herself while finding the will to live on.

Streaming from: March 28th

7. The Divorce Insurance (Amazon Prime Video)

Have you ever wanted a reimbursement for a broken heart?

Plus General Insurance is here for your rescue! Watch this entertaining yet fascinating K-drama, which promises a great cast, a one-of-a-kind plot, and amazing visuals.

Streaming from: March 31st

These new OTT releases will surely keep you entertained with their variety of genres and incredible storytelling. So, what are you waiting for? Gather your comfy blankets, get some snacks to munch on, and enjoy these latest releases now!

