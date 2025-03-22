Summer in Vizag is not holding back. The sun is out in full force, cranking up the heat and making you question your life choices every time you step outside. However, there is some enjoyment to be found in summer in Visakhapatnam if you look in the right places. If you’re ready to swap the sweat for some serious chill, here are our recommendations for where to spend your time in the city:

1. Visit Snow World

Beat the summer heat by stepping into Snow World, Vizag’s newest snow-themed park in Vishwanadh Sports Club. Located at Akkayyapalem, this frosty escape surrounds you with sub-zero temperatures, snow-covered floors, and icy slopes.

Build a snowman, slide down the slopes, or have a snowball fight — all without leaving the city. Jackets and gear are provided, so all you need to bring is your sense of fun.

2. Spend Your Evening at the Beach

Nothing beats the summer heat like a trip to the beach. Vizag’s coastline offers plenty of spots to unwind and cool down.

Ramakrishna Beach (RK Beach): The city’s favourite hangout spot. Enjoy street food, ocean breezes, and peaceful evening strolls — especially after dark.

Yarada Beach: Tucked behind hills, it’s perfect for a quiet escape. Bring a book and let the waves do the rest.

Bheemili Beach: Bheemili’s calm atmosphere, away from the city’s hustle-bustle, makes it a must-visit spot to relax.

3. Chill at a Hill Station

If the beach isn’t cutting it, head to the hills for some fresh, cool air.

Araku Valley: Just a few hours from Vizag, Araku’s green hills, coffee plantations, and scenic train rides through waterfalls make it a perfect getaway.

Lambasingi: Known as the “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,” Lambasingi’s misty mornings and cool weather are perfect for a quiet stroll and a hot cup of chai.

4. Visit Pools and Water Parks

When the sun feels relentless, there’s nothing like plunging into a cool pool to reset your body temperature. Thankfully, Vizag has some fantastic options:

Aqua World – Water Park: Near Port Stadium Area, Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam.

Vizag Water World: Near Pendurthi, Saripalli, Visakhapatnam

Ozone swimming pool: Near Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam.

Amaravathi Water Park: Near Pendurthi, Saripalli, Visakhapatnam

5. Scuba diving

For a cool-down with a side of adventure, why not explore the depths of the ocean? Vizag has some top-notch scuba diving options that let you discover the magic beneath the waves.

Livein Adventures (Rushikonda Beach): If you’re a beginner, Livein Adventures will ease you into the diving world with guided sessions and professional gear. The colourful marine life and crystal-clear waters make it worth every second.

Platypus Escapes (Thimmapuram Beach Road): Offering both shore and boat dives, Platypus Escapes provides SSI-certified courses for all levels. Small group sizes ensure you get personalised attention, making the experience smooth and safe.

Summer in Vizag doesn’t have to be a struggle. Whether you’re cooling off with snow fights at Snow World, catching ocean breezes at the beach, or diving into the depths of the sea, there’s no shortage of ways to beat the heat. So, grab your shades, pick your spot, and let these places in Vizag take care of the rest!

