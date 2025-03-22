Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat recently met with Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi to push forward crucial proposals aimed at enhancing sports in the city.

The MP submitted a representation for establishing a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Taekwondo in Visakhapatnam, with the State government ready to allocate land for the facility. Sribharat highlighted that the NCoE would provide world-class training facilities, expert coaching, and advanced methodologies to nurture athletic talent not just from Andhra Pradesh but across the country.

The primary focus of the meeting was on the construction of a Multi-purpose Indoor Hall under the Khelo India Scheme at Chinagadili, opposite the Skill Development Corporation in Arilova.

This state-of-the-art facility, estimated to cost Rs 14 crore, is designed to support various sports disciplines such as Badminton, Volleyball, Judo, Wrestling, Handball, and Kabaddi. The proposed hall aims to offer modern training amenities and advanced infrastructure to help athletes hone their skills and excel at national and international levels.

Sribharat emphasized the importance of this project by urging Minister Mandaviya to approve the proposal submitted by the District Collector and Chairman of the District Sports Authority, Visakhapatnam.

Road Infrastructure Improvements

In a separate meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sribharat discussed several critical road infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity and reducing traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam.

Given the city’s rapid growth and increasing vehicular movement, the MP stressed the need for measures to alleviate traffic congestion. One of his major requests included redesigning the entry ramp onto NH16 at Anandapuram junction, a crucial step to enhance traffic flow.

Sribharat also raised the importance of improving connectivity to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, which is poised to become a major aviation hub in the region.

Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the Vizag-Kharagpur Beach Corridor project, which is currently in the DPR (Detailed Project Report) stage, highlighting the government’s efforts to boost tourism and infrastructure in the area.

Sribharat’s persistent efforts reflect his commitment to promoting Visakhapatnam as a prominent hub for sports and infrastructure development.