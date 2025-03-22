Many believe that Vizag, the second largest city on India’s East Coast, is one with immense potential for growth and development. Driving this agenda forward are some local ongoing infra projects. Take a look at 4 such exciting initiatives and ongoing infra projects that are set to help Visakhapatnam take a new leap in its development journey!

Varun Hotel, RK Beach:

Inspired by the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, the Varun group has begun a mixed-use development project at the site of their Gateway Hotel. Slated to be completed by 2028, this project consists of three towers with a connected rooftop!

With an investment of around 500cr, the project will feature a 5-star deluxe hotel with 374 sea-facing rooms, each with balconies, a variety of food and beverage options, a swimming pool, and a helipad on the terrace. The project will also include fully serviced apartments, 280,000 square feet of Grade A office space, and 30,000 square feet of luxury retail.

Once completed, the development is set to give a much-needed impetus to Vizag’s luxury tourism and commercial sector.

Do read: 6 reasons Vizag could emerge as a new tourism hotspot in India!

Bhogapuram Airport:

An eagerly awaited development in the transport and tourism sector is the upcoming international airport at Bhogapuram, which will uplift Vizag to the league of major cities in regard to global connectivity. Spread over 2700 acres, the airport will have a capacity of 6 million passengers per year and a maximum capacity of 40 million passengers! The current Visakhapatnam airport in contrast has a maximum capacity of 3.5 million passengers.

With the latest reports mentioning 60% of the works to have been completed, the ripple effect this airport will cause is promising. With a slew of hotels, resorts and transport infrastructure in the plan already, the airport will be a growth engine for Vizag.

Also read: 15 roads to be developed to ease traffic between Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram

IIPE Permanent Campus:

One of Vizag’s two Institutes of National Importance, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) is soon going to move into its permanent campus coming at Sabbavaram. Covering over 200 acres of area in a state-of-the-art campus, the institute will be an avenue for high-quality education and research in the entire energy sector gamut.

Such a value addition will make Vizag a more prominent education and research hub.

Learn more about Vizag’s Education sector: List of major National institutes in Visakhapatnam

Inorbit Mall:

Eagerly anticipated by all, the Inorbit Mall is set to be a major development in the retail and entertainment sector. With an area of 6 lakh sq ft for commercial activity, the mall is to be the largest in South India!

The state-of-the-art mall building is being built with a focus on sustainability and compliance with green construction standards. The aerial views of the construction match the proposed design elements of a tree pavilion, and the open rooftop space makes it a unique commercial space.

Also read: Madhurawada is becoming Vizag’s next big hotspot; here are 6 upcoming developments to know

These 4 ongoing infra projects in Visakhapatnam will drive holistic growth in the city, improve quality of life and provide more opportunities. As we shall update you with the latest initiatives, make sure you stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.