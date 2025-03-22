The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has taken a significant step towards enhancing passenger experience by launching ‘Your Platform’, an in-train lifestyle magazine designed to provide travellers with engaging and informative content. Launched on 21 March, ‘Your Platform’ is aimed at offering an enjoyable and informative reading experience for passengers travelling on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, Visakhapatnam-Guntur Uday Express, and the Vistadome Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. As the first division to offer an onboard magazine in any Vistadome coach in India and the second, after Chennai, to make it available on other trains, Waltair Division is pioneering a unique approach to enhancing the journey experience.

As part of the division’s Non-Fare Revenue scheme, this monthly magazine is the first of its kind in Indian Railways and has been implemented through the e-auction module, as stated in an official release.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair, Lalit Bohra, officially unveiled the magazine on 21 March in the presence of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K Sandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager II K Pawan Kumar, and the magazine’s founders, Praveen V, Shankar M, and Karthik PS.

“This initiative is a part of the Waltair Division’s efforts to boost passenger satisfaction while simultaneously generating additional revenue for Indian Railways through the Non-Fare Revenue scheme. It’s the first such project in Indian Railways, executed via the e-auction module,” DRM Bohra stated. The magazine is already garnering positive feedback from passengers on the Vistadome coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Araku route, with its fresh approach to in-train entertainment.

‘Your Platform’ covers a wide array of topics, including railway cuisine, health, science, tourism, and more, promising a rich reading experience for passengers.

The in-train magazine by Waltair Division will be accessible to passengers from 1 April, providing them with captivating stories and insightful articles about Indian Railways alongside intriguing explorations of life and culture. During the launch event, copies of the magazine were distributed to passengers of the Vistadome coaches on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train, marking a successful introduction of the new initiative.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related news.