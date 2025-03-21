The Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20707/8) is set to enhance its capacity by running with 20 coaches instead of the current 16. This change is expected to be implemented during the upcoming summer season, although the exact date is yet to be announced.

Changes to Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Passenger Services

The popular 58501/58502 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Passenger, commonly known as the Araku Train, will be short-terminated and short-originated between Visakhapatnam and Araku from April 2 to April 9, 2025. As a result, services between Araku and Kirandul will be cancelled during this period. Additionally, the same train has been cancelled for operations on April 11, 2025.

Augmented Trains for Passenger Convenience

To accommodate the increased passenger demand and ensure a smoother travel experience, the East Coast Railway has added Sleeper Class Coaches to three pairs of Waltair Division-owned trains. The augmented trains include:

18511/18512 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express

22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express

58505/58506 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Fast Passenger

Ramadan Special Trains

In light of the upcoming Ramadan season, special trains are being operated to manage the extra passenger rush. These include:

Trivandrum North to Shalimar Special Trains (Via Duvvada): 06081 Trivandrum North to Shalimar Special: Two trips scheduled between March 28 and April 4. 06082 Shalimar to Trivandrum North Special: Two trips scheduled between March 31 and April 7.

MGR Chennai Central to Santragachi Special Trains (Via Duvvada): 06077 Chennai Central to Santragachi Special: Scheduled on March 22, 26, 29, and April 2. 06078 Santragachi to Chennai Central Special: Scheduled on March 24, 28, 31, and April 4.



Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance to avoid inconvenience. The addition of new coaches to the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train and the introduction of special trains aims to ensure a comfortable travel experience for all passengers during the busy festive season.

