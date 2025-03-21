It was Lou Brutus who once said “Music always sounds better on Friday.” Similarly, true cinephiles know that watching something also feels ten times better on Fridays. This Friday, however, your streaming experience is bound to get extra good because we’ve got some top-notch, high-rated movies and TV shows on the watchlist. From a Grammy-winning musical to a wartime tale, here are 5 IMDb top-rated new OTT releases this week that are worth watching!

1. Anora

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

A young Brooklyn sex worker, Anora, finds herself in a real-life Cinderella story when she marries the son of a Russian oligarch. But when the news reaches his influential family, her fairytale takes a dark turn as they fly to New York to annul the marriage.

This Oscar-winning drama, now available for streaming, swept multiple Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison’s standout performance.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Wicked

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel and its hit Broadway adaptation, Wicked explores the untold story of Elphaba and Galinda—two young witches whose friendship is tested by the enigmatic Wizard of Oz.

With Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and a stellar cast, this fantasy musical drama brings the magic of Oz to life under the direction of Jon M Chu.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. Officer on Duty

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

This Malayalam-language action thriller follows a demoted police inspector investigating a counterfeit jewelry racket. As he digs deeper, he finds himself entangled in a high-stakes web of crime that puts his life on the line.

Directed by Jithu Ashraf, Officer on Duty is a gripping crime drama that tests the endurance of a cop in today’s urban chaos.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

A follow-up to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, this crime thriller shifts its focus to early 2000s Bengal, where IPS officer Arjun Maitra takes on ruthless gangsters and corrupt politicians following the mysterious death of a respected officer.

With powerhouse performances from Bengali cinema stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet, this Neeraj Pandey-created series has fans raving about its gripping storyline.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Sky Force

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Set during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, Sky Force tells the story of a daring airstrike and one pilot’s relentless pursuit of the truth. When Squadron Leader Vijaya goes missing after a heroic solo battle, Wing Commander Ahuja spends 23 years uncovering a shocking cover-up and fighting for Vijaya’s rightful recognition.

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, this action-packed war drama is inspired by real events from India’s first airstrike at Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Read also- 9 must-watch found footage movies to binge for a new experience!

There you have it – your weekend watchlist, sorted with the best of the best! All that’s left to do now is grab a snack, settle into a soft spot and press play on one of these IMDb top-rated new OTT releases of the week. Which are you watching first?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.