The horror genre of cinema is reviving with the release of indie and new films, making this a must-watch kind of cinema. When you hear of horror movies, it is natural to think of the classics such as The Conjuring, Paranormal Activities, Tumbaad, and It. There are various types of horror media such as dystopian, apocalyptic, psychological, dark comedy, and many more. This is a different format of horror films called found footage films, made from a first-person point of view. These are essentially darker than the usual horror films and will leave a lasting impact on you. Here are the top nine must-watch found-footage movies for a great experience!

Discretion is advised: These movies are not for the faint-hearted, as they contain themes of gore, violence, and assault.

1. Quarantine [2008] (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+)

Quarantine is a science fiction zombie-found footage movie. This movie is about a reporter Angela and her cameraman Scott who get trapped in a building being quarantined and danger ensues when a vicious killer starts a death spree. Will Angela and Scott make it out of the building safely?

Watch to find out!

2. Incantation [2022] (Netflix)

Incantation is a Taiwanese supernatural folk horror-found footage film and is the highest-grossing Taiwanese horror film. The film is inspired by a true story of an incident in Gushan District, Kaohsiung in 2005. The movie tells the story of Li Ronan who breaks a religious taboo and must save her daughter from the grim consequences of her actions in the past.

3. Milk and Serial (YouTube)

Milk and Serial is a found-footage movie about two friends who have a successful YouTube channel whose main content is pranks. A surprise birthday party takes a turn for the worse, and now the friends need to battle out the horrifying consequences. What makes this film unique is not the found-footage format but the acting and the script.

4. Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (Tubi)

Gonjiam is a South Korean horror-found footage film. The movie follows an online horror show crew as they explore an asylum without knowing what is inside. Though the movie is fictional, it features the former Gonjiam Psychiatric Hospital in Gwangju, which demolition crews took down in 2018. CNN Travel listed this hospital as one of the “7 freakiest places on the planet”.

5. Host (JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+)

The Host is an independent British supernatural horror film that follows how six friends invite a demonic presence via a Zoom meeting during the lockdown. Watch the fate of these friends as they deal with the consequences of their actions when everything starts going wrong quickly.

6. Butterfly Kisses (YouTube)

Butterfly Kisses is a story about a struggling filmmaker who gets entrapped in a loop of dangerous situations. The filmmaker finds a box full of video tapes filmed by two students for a film project about the urban legend known as Peeping Tom. As he digs deeper into the legend, he ventures into dangerous territories.

7. The Blair Witch Project (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+)

The Blair Witch Project is one of the best-found footage films which became viral despite the lack of technological development. The movie is based on three students who vanished after travelling to a Maryland forest, leaving behind their footage about the local Blair Witch legend.

8. Cloverfield [2018] (Amazon Prime Video)

Cloverfield is an American-found footage horror film franchise with three movies. The film describes how a group of friends team up to rescue their friend who is trapped in her apartment amidst a deadly monster attack.

9. Unfriended [2018] (Netflix)

Revenge comes online in this American screen life supernatural horror film, Unfriended. Six friends get a message from their deceased friend on a video chat about the cause of her death. Before the friends dismiss this message as a prank, things start to go wrong in the most horrific way.

Found Footage is one of the most underrated horror movies that one must watch at least once in their life. While most don’t prefer to watch a film with a lot of shaky equipment, this horror format delivers a raw and unfiltered experience that will give you the chills! The next time you want to try watching something darker and more intense in horror films, these are the must-watch films.

