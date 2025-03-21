To curb property crimes, 751 new CCTV cameras were installed across Visakhapatnam in February, strengthening surveillance efforts, reported the City Police Commissioner, Shankabrata Bagchi on 20 March 2025. Apart from the installation of security measures like CCTV cameras, the Commissioner also reported on the property offences that were recorded in Visakhapatnam in February. There were reportedly 103 offences of such nature, with police successfully detecting 73 cases, Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi announced on 20 March 2025.

A total of Rs 93.21 lakh worth of stolen property was recovered, including 400 mobile phones worth Rs 60 lakh. Other recoveries included 660 grams of gold, 2,008 grams of silver, Rs 2.73 lakh in cash, 14 motorcycles, two laptops, and other valuables.

Of the 73 solved cases, 3 cases were related to robbery, 3 cases involved daytime house break-ins, 15 cases were house break-ins at night, 4 cases were snatching incidents, 13 cases involved motorcycle thefts. A total of 103 individuals were arrested in connection with these crimes.

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in the Visakhapatnam Range

Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jetti highlighted recent measures to combat drug trafficking, emphasizing that illegal assets acquired through marijuana sales will be seized. He also urged youth to stay away from drugs.

As part of ongoing efforts, authorities have been systematically disposing of seized narcotics. For instance, in January, 34.4 kg of ganja and 39.4 litres of hashish oil were destroyed in Anakapalli district. In February, 3,075 kg of ganja and 25.5 litres of hashish oil were destroyed in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

The state’s 100-day action plan to curb ganja menace has significantly tightened border security, dismantled trafficking networks, and resulted in 4,000 convictions, with 20 offenders receiving 20-year prison sentences.

