Pinterest is a treasure trove of aesthetic and pleasing fashion trends. From chic and chunky gold bracelets to intricate glass jewellery, the app can give you the latest and unique finds from around the globe. Many users create mood boards to curate their fashion. Many online stores and e-commerce platforms can deliver these goods straight to your doorstep. But nothing beats the feel of exploring the accessories and clothes in person. If you are looking to build a Pinterest-y wardrobe in Visakhapatnam but have no idea where to shop, then you are at the right place; here is the ultimate guide to unique and fashionable stores in the city!

1. Main Character Tops

A perfect top can make or break an outfit. Many places in Vizag have prime shopping stores in maximum concentration, such as VIP Road and Jagadamba Junction. To find aesthetic tops for women, you can head over to Max, Shoppers Stop, Zudio, Waves, and Westside. These stores have a great selection of options to choose from. For men, Waves, Levi’s, Peter England, Rare Rabbit, and WROGN have premium and trending shirts to explore. You can head to Mufti for a more professional shirt.

You can find kurtas and other traditional tops for women at Kalanikethan, FabIndia, and Rajputhri.

2. Interesting Bottoms

While the top of an outfit needs to be bold and creative, the bottoms should deliver style and comfort. IOptions include denim and linen pants, trousers, mom and wide jeans, flowy skirts, and comfortable shorts.

For quality denim at affordable prices, visit CMR Shopping Mall and Shoppers Stop. If you want more options, Lifestyle has on-trend and fashionable options.

At Unlimited Fashion and Zudio, you can find flowy and dreamy skirts, shorts, and jeans for women. If you don’t know where to shop pieces for your Pinterest-y wardrobe, start with these stores in Visakhapatnam. These are the ultimate stops for fashionable and budget-friendly bottoms.

3. Twirl-Worthy Dresses

Dresses offer an overall comfort that is easy to choose and perfect to wear, no matter the occasion. Be it to the office, a casual party, or a serious function, a good dress will turn heads and be the talk of the crowd.

To find unique and on-trend dresses, the best place in Vizag is Jagadamba Junction. There are several popular stores nearby to walk and choose from. Dolls n Chic is a popular store that has stood the test of time to deliver trending outfits. Trendy Teens and My Shop at Jagadamba, and New U at Ram Nagar are places worth visiting for their wide range of party and casual dresses. Similarly, there are many stores along the lane of Jagadamba Junction for walk-in and try-out dresses.

For a more traditional route, you can visit NEERU’s, Taurni, Mebaz, Mavuris, CMR Shopping Mall, Manmandir, Kalamandir, Soch, South India Shopping Mall, NUA, Blush by Elegant Woman, and Manyavar. These stores have been delivering the best outfits that carry the grandeur of South Asian traditional wear.

4. The Perfect Footwear

Just like the iconic saying, good shoes take you to good places. The best places to find footwear for men include Bata, Pioneer, Sketchers, Trends, Paragon, and Puma. These places have budget-friendly and pricey options that are worth the price. Women who want high heels, sneakers, and comfortable footwear can visit Pink Toes, Silverwear, and CMR Central footwear outlets. These are the top choices for durable and good-looking footwear.

5. Statement Jewellery

There might not be many stores selling Pinterest-worthy jewellery in Vizag. But there are some places where you can find stylish and trending jewellery. You can always find unique and detailed jewellery at the All India Crafts Bazar near the beach. Many stalls in the bazaar sell jewellery ranging from earrings, bangles, and hair ribbons. Some recommendations include Violet and Purple, Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, and Vennela’s Vogue for the best imitation and traditional jewellery.

For more jewellery stores in Vizag, read this: Jewellery Shops in Vizag.

6. Cozy Yet Stylish Outerwear

Despite Vizag’s frequent weather changes, you need to have a couple of Pinterest-y overcoats, jackets and blazers available. Superdry, Brand Fashion, Shoppers Stop, and CMR Central outlets have enough options and fabrics to choose from. You can browse many varieties like denim leather jackets, and hoodies.

7. Pinterest Must-Haves

The key to having a Pinterest-y outfit is accessorizing. This can transform your style completely. Look for silk scarves, hats, stylish sunglasses, bucket hats, belted accents, vintage-looking watches, and statement handbags. The street stalls in Jagadamba Junction are a hidden gem where, with a little patience and persistence, you can find stylish treasures like sunglasses, comfortable hats, long-lasting watches, quality scarves, and durable handbags.

There are stops worth making if you’re wondering where to shop for a Pinterest-y wardrobe in Visakhapatnam. Some places need to be explored and rediscovered to know their potential. With this guide, you can start shopping for a Pinterest-y wardrobe at these places. Let us know in the comments which place you would recommend!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.