The “popular” buildings and landmarks of a city tend to hold many stories and are usually marked by interesting qualities that give them their fame. The well-known places of Vizag are no different, with intriguing tales behind their popularity that few know of. And so, we’ve gathered some interesting facts about some iconic landmarks in Visakhapatnam. Continue reading to know more!

Dolphin’s Nose:

The defining monument of Vizag, Dolphin’s Nose is not only a breathtaking geographic landmark but is deeply intertwined with the city’s history and becoming. The location of the hill, adjacent to a waterbody, is significant as it once provided an excellent shield of defence for European colonisers, who established a fort and later a port there. The growth story of Vizag after the port’s construction is history.

Additionally, when the Indian Navy was looking to establish its base on the East Coast, the safety Dolphin’s Nose provided was key in Vizag being chosen. Makes the landmark more iconic, right?

INS Kalvari, near Visakha Museum:

Overshadowed by its younger sibling Kursura, INS Kalvari often gets overlooked by the masses. But do you know that INS Kalvari is India’s first submarine? Built jointly with the Russians of the Soviet Union, the submarine took its first trip from there to Visakhapatnam on 8th December 1968. The Indian Navy marks this date as National Submarine Day every year.

Today, INS Kalvari rests near Visakha Museum where its fin, a submarine’s topmost part, and some missiles and equipment have been preserved after scrapping the rest. Pay a visit to this monument, significant to India’s naval heritage, next time you are near RK Beach.

Dutt Island:

Dutt Island gets its name from a bungalow – owned by an entrepreneur named K S Dutt – which stood on the site previously. At a time when every second building built looked the same as before, Dutt Island stood out. Built over a triangular layout, the structure looks elegant and pleasing to the eye even now. The semi-circular windows, huge arches and periodic columns provide symmetry and grandeur adding to the beauty of its locality.

Its location was perfect for the ‘Vizag Square Project’, a tactical urbanism endeavour. Tactical urbanism is an urban design model that converts spaces into accessible environments for impromptu social activities. Uniquely surrounded by roads on all sides, Dutt Island provided the required visibility for such an objective. So, if you want to conduct a jamming session or an art exhibition, you know where to head over!

These are not the only landmarks in Visakhapatnam with fascinating facts surrounding them! Many other structures in the city have equally intriguing histories worth knowing.