Andhra Pradesh Urban Development Minister Narayana has revealed that the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan City Authority is set to create a new master plan within the next four months. The announcement was made following a meeting at the Secretariat with officials and local MLAs to discuss Visakhapatnam’s development.

During the discussion, concerns were raised about irregularities involving Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds, with over 600 such bonds pending clearance in Visakhapatnam. The minister directed the Visakhapatnam Collector to expedite the processing of these pending bonds.

Additionally, Minister Narayana assured that road construction aimed at improving connectivity to the Bhogapuram Airport would continue as planned. He pointed out that deviations from the original master plan occurred previously, emphasising the need for a thorough revision of the city’s planning to ensure better development and infrastructure.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Minister Narayana shared that tenders for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project are expected to be finalised by the end of May. He also highlighted that the Financial City Visakhapatnam Master Plan has been reviewed, stressing the importance of incorporating feedback from the public and local representatives into the updated master plan.

