In a significant boost to infrastructure development, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has secured a Rs 554.64 crore contract to construct a 6-lane access-controlled road from Sabbavaram bypass to Sheelanagar Junction, improving connectivity to the port in Visakhapatnam.

Awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the project is part of National Highway 516C and will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The road aims to enhance connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port, facilitating smoother traffic flow and improved logistics.

The project is set to be completed within 730 days from the commencement of construction.

Key Project Details:

Project Cost: Rs 554.64 crore (excluding GST)

Scope: Construction of a six-lane access-controlled road

Location: Sabbavaram bypass to Sheelanagar junction, Visakhapatnam

Execution Mode: Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM)

Timeline: 730 days

Earlier, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced the approval of Rs 963.93 crore for developing a 6-lane access-controlled highway aimed at enhancing connectivity in Visakhapatnam district. The new highway will link the Anakapalli–Anandapuram NH-16 corridor with Sheelanagar Junction on NH-516C, covering a stretch of 12.66 km.

Starting from the eastern side of Sabbavaram village and ending near the GAIL office along the existing port road at Sheelanagar Junction, the corridor is designed to improve cargo movement efficiency by eliminating traffic bottlenecks. It will also effectively separate Sheelanagar–Anandapuram traffic, thereby boosting connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port and enhancing logistical operations, according to Minister Gadkari.

This 6-lane access-controlled road to Visakhapatnam Port is expected to play a crucial role in improving transport infrastructure in the city, strengthening its position as a key port city.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.