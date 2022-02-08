Visakhapatnam is one of the most preferred locations for higher education, being home to some of the top educational institutes in the state. Over the years, the city has evolved as an educational hub, due to the establishment of many public and private universities. Students from various parts of the country, as well as abroad, prefer this city to pursue higher education. Visakhapatnam is home to Andhra University, which is one of the oldest universities in the country (established in 1926). Another top educational institution in Visakhapatnam is the GITAM University, with world-class amenities and factual teaching methods. Apart from these, Visakhapatnam has seen a rise in the number of national universities, to enhance the educational sector. Be it the field of engineering, medicine, or management, students can pursue various courses of their preference in the City of Destiny. These institutes provide quality education, with the aid of advanced technology and research. After all, where else could students get a perfect blend of beautiful beaches and hills to build their careers?

Here is a list of national universities in Visakhapatnam, where aspirants can pursue various streams of higher education.

#1 Indian Institute of Management (IIM-V)

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) was established in 2015 and is listed as an Institute of National Importance. During its inception, IIM-V had set up a state of the art campus, albeit temporary, on the premises of Andhra University (AU). A permanent campus is being built near Gambheeram, with world-class facilities and They offer various post-graduate programs such as Post Graduate Program for Experienced Professionals (PGPEx), Post Graduate Program in Digital Governance and Management (PGP-DGM), Post Graduate Certificate Program in Business Management for Experienced Professional (PGCEP), and PhD Program. In addition to these programs, the IIM-V also offers a customized MBA program, exclusively for working professionals to help them develop their skills.

#2 Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE)

Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) was established in 2016. The university was declared by the Central Government as an Institute of National Importance. The institute has collaborations with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Bharat Petroleum. They offer undergraduate courses in Petroleum and Chemical Engineering. The PG programs in Energy and Geology will be started in the next academic year. The institute is established to promote quality education and research in the areas of petroleum, hydrocarbons, and energy. The institute is temporarily situated at Andhra University, while a permanent campus is under the planning phase in Sabbavaram.

#3 Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU)

The Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam, is one of the top national law universities in the state. This was initially named as Andhra Pradesh University of Law in its founding year, 2008. The courses offered are B.A. LL.B (Hons.) and other postgraduate courses such as one-year LL.M, PhD, and LL.D. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the entrance exam for aspirants to get into the university. The university is served by some of the most experienced faculty from national universities, such as the National Law School of India University, Chanakya National Law University, Gujarat National Law University, and other reputed universities. The campus is located at Nyayaprastha, Sabbavaram. DSNLU is one of the top law colleges in the state with many student-friendly facilities.

#4 Indian Maritime University (IMU)

The Indian Maritime University (IMU), Visakhapatnam, emerged under the aegis of the centrally established Indian Maritime University in Chennai. The institute is known for its maritime research and study of ship design. IMU Visakhapatnam campus heralds the integration of visionary academic insight with the accumulated professional expertise and knowledge based on ship design and maritime technology. This is one of the national universities in Visakhapatnam with a lot of research work in the Marine Industry. The campus is located at Vangali Village of Sabbavaram Mandal spread across an area of 100 acres.

#5 Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT)

The Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT) was established in July 2017. The institution is named in honour of APJ Abdul Kalam. KIHT guides manufacturers of critical components of medical devices, through research and development. This university is developed under the Make in India Government programme and is supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology. This institute focuses on bringing increased access to affordable health products to citizens and improving the medical device manufacturing sector in India. The KIHT campus is situated adjacent to Pragathi Maidan, Nadupuru Reserve Forest.

#6 National Institute of Oceanography (NIO)

The National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) is a part of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The institute research is based on water pollution, coastal oceanography, and oil exploration. Established in 1976, NIO Visakhapatnam is one of the four regional centres in India. They are an authorized nodal agency and conduct bathymetry tests (depth analysis), check pollution levels, provide treatment measures, and ensure that waste discharged into water is suitably treated. NIO Visakhapatnam is situated in Lawsons Bay Colony. It offers doctoral programmes in the field of ocean sciences and internships for interested candidates.