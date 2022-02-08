Don’t we all just love to see the sunrise and set, marking the beginning and end of a day? This is a daily event, but we still travel miles to see it from some exotic spots to get a picture-perfect moment. One of the ideal places to see the sunset is over the sea. Visakhapatnam is situated right next to the vast Bay of Bengal, and this makes it a perfect spot to see stunning sunsets. With pretty beaches and hills, you can be assured that the sunsets you witness in Visakhapatnam will be among the best you’ve ever seen. We’ve compiled a list of sunset points in Visakhapatnam, to view the sun during the golden hour.

Here is the list of sunset points in and around Visakhapatnam.

#1 Seethapalem Beach

Seethapalem is about two hours drive from the city. This beach is one of the popular weekend getaways among the Vizagites. One can see the beach bubbling with huge crowds during weekends and public holidays. From cliffs to rock stacks in the water, the place has everything to satisfy nature lovers. Viewing the setting sun on the pale yellow sand beach dotted with lush greenery is the uniqueness of this sunset point in Visakhapatnam.

#2 Kondakarla Ava

Kondakarla Ava is a bird sanctuary, which is frequented by many bird lovers in and around Visakhapatnam. One can see a number of rare bird species while taking a boat tour. The place is known to have rich flora and fauna. This is the place to witness a peaceful sunset away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

#3 Kanithi Balancing Reservoir

The Kanithi Balancing Reservoir (KBR) is a great spot to be around during the evenings. KBR is located in the Steel Plant Township aka Ukkunagaram Township. The sunset view from KBR can be described as the most spectacular one. This place looks best after rainfall when the water flowing from the reservoir reflects rainbow colours. Watching this sunset is a pleasant way to end the day. One can also visit Nehru Park situated right next to this reservoir.

#4 Dolphin Nose

Dolphin Nose is known for its beautiful view of Visakhapatnam City and one can witness the sun aligning with the sea from this point. The Dolphin Nose is situated between Yarada and Gangavaram Port. The hill is named Dolphin Nose because of its close resemblance to the shape of a dolphin’s nose. This beach has a peaceful atmosphere and is a place for those folks who wish to see the sunset in a tranquil environment. The powerful beacon of the lighthouse set on this rock directs ships 65 km away.

#5 Pavurala Konda

Pavurala Konda is a Buddhist Heritage Site near Bheemili. The tall standing stupas at Pavurala Konda project looming silhouette in the evening, with the setting sun in the backdrop. The golden coloured pagoda shines every evening during the dusk hours and one can see the magnificent beauty of the ancient construction at this time. With lush greenery all around and a shimmering pagoda in view, this is definitely one of the most unique sunset points Visakhapatnam.

#6 Chaparai Water Cascade Araku

Chaparai Water Cascade is a famous tourist destination near Araku. This place is a goldmine for nature lovers. The picture-perfect views of the valley with lush greenery and the waterfall make your heart skip a beat or two. This is a 15 km drive from Araku. On the way, one will go through sharp curves and scenic landscapes. The sunset view with several shades of green is something to not miss out on. The evenings here leave no stone unturned to make sure your mind gets rejuvenated. This place is truly a gift for all the nature lovers out there.