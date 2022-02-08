It is quite surprising how several people who don’t speak the language have started watching Malayalam movies on OTT platforms. Malayalam movies never fail to amaze us with their well-narrated stories, captive screenplay, and brilliant performances by the actors. One must not miss out on the edge-of-the-seat Malayalam thrillers on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and others, which have been released in 2021. These nerve-racking movies will keep you guessing until the end, giving you no chance to sit back and relax.

Here is a list of 6 nail-biting Malayalam thrillers released in 2021 on OTT platforms to watch if you are an avid lover of the genre.

Bhoothakaalam

Bhoothakaalam is a Malayalam horror flick released in 2022, directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The mysterious plot revolves around three characters; a son, a mother, and a grandmother. This edge of the seat thriller leaves no clue to the viewers, as to what is about to happen next. This promising horror movie stars Shane Nigam and veteran actress Revathy in the plot defining roles.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Drishyam 2

An unexpected perfect sequel to the original Drishyam, this Mohanlal starrer continues the story. Director Jeethu Joseph pulls off yet another edge-of-the-thriller. In this movie, the family from the prequel has to now defend itself from the repercussions and the lawsuits against the murderer. The movie has also been remade into Telugu, as Drishyam 2, with the same cast from the first instalment.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Muddy

Muddy has gained immense craze among movie lovers across the country, as it is the first-ever Indian mud race film. This movie portrays two brothers, who are rivals, and the antagonist, who compete against each other on the track. The plot unfolds around three mud races, involving drama among the three competitors. This movie was directed by Pragabhal and stars Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishna, Amit Sivadas, and Anusha Suresh in pivotal roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Kuruthi

Directed by Manu Warrier, this Malayalam social thriller stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Mamukkoya, Srindaa, and other actors in crucial roles. This movie revolves around the sociological issues in present-day society, where people kill each other in the name of God. Kuruthi has received high critical acclaim for the brilliant portrayal of a rather common issue.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Nayattu

Nayattu is a Malayalam political thriller directed by Martin Prakkat and stars Kunchako Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan in important roles. This movie is about a rift between two police officers and a local goon with political influence. Things escalate quickly as the police officers accidentally kill a friend of the goon and are now on the run to save themselves from being arrested.

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Operation Java

Inspired by real-life cases and investigations by the cyber cell police, Operation Java is a 2021 Malayalam thriller written and directed by debutant Tharun Moorthy. The film stars an ensemble of Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu, Irshad, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamitha Baiju, and Vinayakan. The film involves the cases dealt by the Cyber Crime Police in collaboration with two engineering graduates.

OTT Platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 8.2/10