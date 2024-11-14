Taj “The Gateway Hotel” on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam is officially closed forever, as Varun Hospitality is set to demolish the structure. Presently, no further bookings will be accepted at The Gateway. On 13 November 2024, Varun Hospitality, which now owns the property, revealed plans for an innovative project that will replace the existing structure.

During a media event at The Gateway Hotel, key figures from Varun Hospitality shared exciting details about the eco-friendly, sustainable project. The new development will incorporate cutting-edge technology and green infrastructure aimed at minimising its carbon footprint, they said.

The mixed-use development will feature a 5-star deluxe hotel with 374 sea-facing rooms, each with balconies, a variety of food and beverage options, a swimming pool, and a helipad on the terrace. The project will also include fully serviced apartments, 280,000 square feet of Grade A office space, and 30,000 square feet of luxury retail.

The development will focus on energy-efficient technologies, such as double-glazed glass to reduce heat and UV rays, alongside an emphasis on greenery. To minimize disruption during construction, a mini concrete plant will be set up on-site, avoiding the need for heavy vehicle movements. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and contribute significantly to the local economy and government revenues.

Prabhu Kishore, the Chairman and Founder of Varun Group explained that Varun Hospitality has been planning the redevelopment of The Gateway Hotel into a mixed-use property inspired by Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands since 2018. The entire project, estimated to cost Rs 500 crore, will consist of three towers, spread over three acres, with construction set to begin by September or October next year. The expected completion date of the hotel, which is now replacing Taj Gateway in Visakhapatnam, is the end of 2028.

