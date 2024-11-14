A girl was attacked by a youth with an iron rod near the Balacheruvu area in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam on 14 November as she did not respond to his love proposal.

According to reports, the youth, Neeraj Sharma of Jammu & Kashmir, has been stalking the girl, Meghana, for the past some time. When he allegedly sent obscene pictures to her and relatives, a complaint was made against Sharma.

Angered over it, the youth attacked the girl with an iron rod causing a severe head injury. When the shocked girl shouted, he fled the place. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment, while the youth was absconding. The police registered a case and are investigating.

According to the father of the girl, her condition is critical. She has over 20 stitches on her head as she was severely injured in the attack. He told the media that the youth entered the house when his daughter was alone and attacked her indiscriminately.

He alleged that the youth was sending morphing photos to the relatives and harassing his daughter forcing her to love him. While stating that a complaint had already been lodged with the police, he sought justice for his daughter.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu