On 12 November, Visakhapatnam Crime Division police from Gajuwaka arrested Sahadhar (25), a member of the Madhya Pradesh State Dhar gang, who was on the run after committing several thefts across the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mohana Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP D Lakshmana Rao, and Circle Inspector (CI) K Srinivas Rao from the city crime division disclosed the details in a press conference held at Gajuwaka police station.

According to them, Vinod Babu, who lives in Shivajinagar Palace Heights under Duvvada Police Station, went to Tirupati with his family on 16th October.

On the 1st of November, the watchman of the apartment saw that the locks of the house’s main door were broken, and he informed Vinod Babu.

Vinod Babu rushed home on the 2nd of November and saw that the belongings placed in his cupboards in the bedroom were scattered. After finding out that 600 kilograms of gold jewellery, 3.5 kg of silver and some cash had been stolen, he complained to Duvvada Police Station.

As a part of the investigation, the crime teams examined the CCTV cameras and it was found that a gang of six robbers from Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, committed the theft.

While investigating with special teams, the accused, Sadhar, got caught and he revealed thate the stolen property was being kept at Kottissa Lakshmanayudu of Bhanur village, Palakonda Mandal, Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The police went to the location, arrested another gang member, Lakshmanayudu, and seized the stolen property.

The ADCP said that after learning that the rest of the Dhar gang members are in Maharashtra, a six-member crime police team from Visakhapatnam has been sent, He gave his assurane that the remaining four members would be arrested soon.

