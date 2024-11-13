With complaints pouring in against the bike riders who zoom past on roads making a loud noise that results in an increase in decibel levels, the police in Visakhapatnam have swung into action and launched a drive against the erring youth.

As a part of the crackdown, the police have warned owners of automobiles of action if they were found selling exhaust silencers that make decibel levels go up.

Making it clear that the decibel levels should be within the prescribed limits, the police asked the automobile shops to stick to the norms.

The police have also put mechanics on notice. The mechanics should not fix modified silencers to any vehicle. If anyone is found violating it, they will face action, said the police.

The guidelines were issued at an awareness meeting held in the limits of the Three Town police station on 12 November for owners of automobile shops and bike mechanics.

Traffic police personnel who come under the purview of the police zone took part in the awareness meeting which was held following a directive by Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi.

Issuing a warning to the erring bike riders, Visakhapatnam police recently seized as many as 181 modified silencers that were causing a loud noise and crushed them under a bulldozer on beach road recently.

According to Shankabrata Bagchi, the use of modified silencers is an offence and those who fix them to their motorbikes will have to undergo three-month imprisonment or pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu