The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has announced a full ban on single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam, starting January 1, 2025. This decision will be enforced with fines for violators, as the city aims to achieve its “zero garbage, zero plastic” goals. To prepare residents and businesses for the transition, a 45-day awareness campaign will be launched in the city promptly. The campaign will focus on educating the public about alternatives to plastic.

During a recent workshop held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, officials gathered to discuss the city’s plastic-free future. District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad emphasized the need for collaboration, urging sanitation secretaries, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and GVMC staff to drive the message forward. He called on shopkeepers and commercial establishments to embrace eco-friendly alternatives to plastic.

GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar highlighted that this ban on single-use plastic aligns with the vision of making Visakhapatnam one of India’s cleanest cities. He outlined that the corporation is taking concrete steps toward a sustainable environment. From January 1, strict monitoring will be in place, with enforcement teams ready to penalize those who continue to use banned plastics.

Resource persons (RPs) will serve as master trainers, working with SHG members to spread awareness among the public. During the workshop, officials viewed presentations on sanitation improvements, underscoring GVMC’s dedication to a cleaner city. The event also included the launch of a “Say No to Plastic” brochure, aimed at promoting the plastic-free message.

Additional Commissioner R Somanarayana and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Naresh Kumar joined the session, urging full cooperation from all stakeholders. Enforcement will be thorough, with sanitary inspectors, ward sanitation secretaries, and SHGs actively participating in the campaign to make Visakhapatnam a zero-waste, zero-plastic city.

