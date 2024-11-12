A Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat Express train narrowly escaped an accident as it encountered a large rock deliberately placed on the tracks near Nuapada Road railway station on the late night of 10 November 2024. Thanks to the quick thinking and vigilance of the train’s loco pilot, a major disaster was prevented.

Reports indicate that the train, travelling from Visakhapatnam to Durg, was passing through Nuapada around 10:00 pm when the pilot spotted a large rock blocking the left side of the tracks, approximately 100 meters from the railway level crossing gate. The pilot took swift action and halted the train, averting what could have been a devastating accident.

The motive behind placing the rock on the tracks remains unclear, and officials are still working to identify those responsible for this suspected sabotage. After alerting the station master, train operations were temporarily paused while the obstruction was cleared, ensuring safe travel for other trains.

Nuapada police, notified of the incident, arrived promptly at the site and have since begun an investigation into the alarming incident of the Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat narrowly avoiding an accident.

Meanwhile, in another close call, a Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Varanasi to Agra had a collision with an animal on 11 November night at Chhalesar. While the incident caused panic among the passengers, no one was injured.

Read also- Five held in girl’s suspicious death case

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.