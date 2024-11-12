The suspicious death of a 19-year-old girl at Nagendra Colony in the Gopalapatnam area of Visakhapatnam took a turn with the police taking five persons, including her brother and sister-in-law, into custody.

The girl, Bhagyalakshmi, allegedly committed suicide by hanging. Though the incident occurred on 8 November, it came to light only on 10 November as the locals, who noticed her brother and sister-in-law performing her last rites in a hurry, suspected some foul play and informed the police.

The Visakhapatnam police, who registered a case of suspicious death case, arrested the victim’s brother, sister-in-law and three others on 11 November night. Bhagyalakshmi had been residing with her brother and sister-in-law for the past one year.

Woman ends life

In another case, a housewife in the city committed suicide due to alleged harassment for additional dowry.

According to the police, the woman, Dilleswsri was married to one Rajasekhar of Akkayyapalem.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the victim’s father alleged that he gave Rs 6 lakh to her daughter as she was being harassed by his son-in-law for money. She took the extreme step as his son-in-law did not stop harassment even after giving the demanded amount, he alleged in the complaint.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.

Also read- Ganja plants in 4,000 acres destroyed in Agency

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu