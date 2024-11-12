The police of Alluri Seetharama Raju district (ASR) go hi-tech to curb the ganja and drug menace in the Agency.

Firm on bringing down the cases of ganja smuggling and drug abuse, the police have launched a campaign titled ‘Swachha Sankalpam’ and initiated several measures to end ganja smuggling and drug trafficking. The programme also aims at creating awareness about the ill effects of the use of ganja and drugs.

The ASR district police have identified the cultivation of ganja on about four acres of land on the Degalarayi hill in G Madugula mandal with the help of a drone and destroyed it.

Drone technology, of late, gaining importance and is being used for the effective delivery of services in different sectors. Keeping in view its importance, the State government conducted a drone summit in the third week of October and decided to utilise the technology on a big scale.

According to the police, stringent action will be taken against those who were behind the illegal activity. To encourage ASR district farmers to give up ganja cultivation, alternative crops are being promoted in the Agency. The police recently distributed over 70,000 plants to farmers to take up alternative crops.

In a bid to get support from all sections of their campaign against drug abuse, the police met actor Venkatesh, who was in Araku Valley for a movie shooting and got the ‘Swachh Sankalpam’ brochure released. While extending support to the police efforts, the hero exhorted the youth to keep away from harmful drugs.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu