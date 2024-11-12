The proposed TCS in Visakhapatnam will generate over 10,000 jobs and an IT development centre will come up for the purpose, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister, who had a meeting with TATA group chairman Chandrasekharan at Amaravati on 11 November, said the government and the TATA group decided to work in mutual coordination for development of the State. The two discussed several issues related to progress of the State.

The TATA group has reportedly expressed readiness for setting up 20 more hotels all over the State for promotion of tourism and industrial growth. They included Taj, Vivanta, and Ginger. Besides, the group is also ready to establish a big convention centre in Andhra Pradesh.

It was also decided at the meeting to set up solar and wind projects in the State with Rs 40,000 crore.

Recalling the contribution of Ratan Tata to the development of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu said his legacy would continue to steer the State towards the path of progress.

The TATA group would continue to be a key partner in the State’s progress, said the Chief Minister adding: “We are in for mutual coordination in adopting modern technology and AI innovations in the health sector.”

“There is a possibility of an industrialist emerging from each family, and empowering the downtrodden will be the real tribute we can pay to Ratan Tata,” said the Chief Minister.

The previously proposed TCS centre in Visakhapatnam also became a matter of discussion. Human Resources Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also participated in the meeting.

