The Visakhapatnam police have made a shocking revelation that ganja is being cultivated in the heart of the city on a big scale. According to the police, Ganja plants are seen on the hilltop behind the KGH in the Visakhapatnam city. It is learnt that the cultivation has been going on for the past year. Surprisingly, the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Indian Navy.

Some youths have been taken into custody in connection with the illegal activity and are being interrogated. Suspecting a gang behind the clandestine operation, the police registered a case and are investigating.

City Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi, who visited the KGH lady’s hostel recently, was suspicious of the hill area and directed the One Town police to lay focus on it.

The police, who combed the area following the CP’s directive, were shocked when they found ganja plants were found on the hilltop behind KGH, Visakhapatnam.

Despite serious efforts by the police to curb the ganja menace, smuggling of it continues throwing a challenge to the police.

After Vangalapudi Anitha assumed charge as State Home Minister, the city police chalked out a 100-day action plan. However, not much progress was made in the endeavour and cases of ganja seizure are being reported almost every day in one area or the other in the Visakhapatnam district.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu