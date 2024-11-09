The second of November may have ended, but your weekend is just heating up! With thrilling new OTT Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam releases now streaming on major platforms, it’s the perfect time to dive into cinematic adventures and wrap up your week on a high note!

1. Devara: Part 1

After a theatrical triumph, Jr NTR and Jahnavi Kapoor’s Devara: Part 1 have now hit the OTT. This multi-lingual blockbuster follows the story of the son of a village chief, trying to end the smuggling in his village, through his uncanny ways.

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Vettaiyan

Megastar Rajnikanth’s movie being available on OTT, limitless entertainment awaits this week. Produced under the Lyca Productions, it brings Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on screen after 33 years.

Vettaiyan follows a story of an uncaring for rules, a police officer with no forgiveness for law-breakers confronts some ruthless criminals.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Tovino Thomas starter, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is an action-packed drama with fantasy elements. After entering the 100 crore club it finally digital debut.

The story follows three generations of guardians, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, who rise to defend the land’s most precious treasure in northern Kerala.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hoststar

4. Sattam En Kaiyil

Kollywood’s popular comedian Sathish’s murder mystery drama Sattam En Kaiyil Sattam En Kaiyil is here now!

One unfortunate night, Gautham in an accident kills a bike rider and tries to hide the body and flees. Police are now on the lookout for the rider who Gautham killed, will Gautam be able to evade them?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Gumasthan

A clerk named Andrews Pallikadan’s life takes a drastic turn when he gets entangled in a web of crimes. As police try to prove him guilty, see what is the mystery that unfolds in the clerk’s house.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

With these must-watch Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil OTT releases now at your fingertips, get ready to binge and bring an unforgettable close to your weekend. Let the cinematic thrill take over!

