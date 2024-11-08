The weekend is here, and it is the ideal time to unwind with your favourite people, delicious food, and, of course, some binge-worthy movies and shows. Luckily, there are a number of engaging new releases dropping on OTT this week of November that you can start streaming today! Out of different OTT platforms, Netflix has some entertaining releases worth watching this weekend. Here are some of them!

1. The Buckingham Murders

Follow the intense journey of a grieving cop who, after losing her child, relocates to investigate a new case: the disappearance of a missing child. Kareena Kapoor Khan stars as Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective in this must-watch drama.

2. Love Is Blind: Argentina

Experience love without sight in this reality show set in Argentina, where singles form deep connections and even get engaged—all before meeting in person. Hosted by Wanda Nara and Darío Barassi, this unique social experiment showcases love in its rawest form.

3. Pedro Páramo

Adapted from Juan Rulfo’s iconic 1955 novel, this Netflix horror tells the story of Pedro Páramo, a man searching for his deceased father in a ghostly village. This haunting film explores a realm dominated by love, death, and memories.

4. Vijay 69

Anupam Kher stars in this heartwarming story of a 69-year-old former swimming coach who takes on a triathlon challenge. This slice-of-life film brings both humour and inspiration to your screen.

5. Investigation Alien

Join reporter George Knapp in this gripping docuseries as he uncovers new evidence and investigates the ongoing mystery of UFOs and extraterrestrial encounters around the world.

Releases on November 8:

6. A Holiday Engagement

Hilary’s plan to hire a handsome man to pose as her boyfriend for the holidays spirals out of control, leading to an unexpected turn of events with her family.

7. Christmas in the Heartland

Two girls visiting grandparents they’ve never met decide to swap places, experiencing life from each other’s perspectives in this feel-good holiday film.

8. My Dad’s Christmas Date

A 16-year-old secretly arranges dates for her widowed dad, adding a touch of matchmaking to the holiday season in this light-hearted family film.

9. Umjolo: The Gone Girl

In this intense drama, a seemingly perfect relationship faces turmoil when infidelity comes to light, showing that love isn’t always easy.

Releases on November 9:

10. The Lost City

Romance novelist and her cover model find themselves on a wild jungle adventure after being kidnapped by a billionaire seeking hidden treasure in this action-comedy.

11. Arcane – Season 2, Act I

Jinx’s attack on the Council escalates the conflict between Piltover and Zaun in the highly anticipated second season of this animated series.

Releases on November 10:

12. Focus

In this thriller, expert con artist Nicky Spurgeon crosses paths with his former protégé, reigniting old flames and tension in his latest elaborate scheme.

That’s a wrap on the new OTT releases dropping on Netflix this week of November. So, turn on your favourite OTT platform, and enjoy these releases this weekend starting today!

