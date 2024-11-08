Nothing is better than relieving your stress with good music that feels like therapy. Whether it’s one of S P Balasubramaniam’s classic melodies or A R Rahman composed songs – It is the magic of these tunes, that makes us forget all the worries in the world. On that note, let’s see some movies on OTT which feels like soothing musical therapy!

1. Rockstar

Composed by A R Rahman, Rockstar has unforgettable, soul-stirring music, with an emotional depth.

The album not only has innovative music but also complements the protagonist’s overall journey beautifully.

From Jo Bhi Main to Nadaan Parindey, every song in this movie resonates deeply with freedom, love and self-discovery – making it a perfect musical therapy-like movie.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema, ZEE5

2. Aashiqui 2

Aashique 2 by Mohit Suri is a musical romance whose soundtrack played a major role in the significant success of the movie.

Capturing the narrative of love, pain and redemption, this movie features some of the best, evergreen, soulful melodies.

After the release of this movie, Tum Hi Ho became the love anthem for many, while Chahoon Main Ya Na captured the beautiful expression of love and devotion.

OTT Platform: Youtube

3. Roja

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Roja hails as a milestone in Indian cinema, for its emotional storytelling and musical intelligence.

It was A R Rahman’s first major musical score, marking a successful beginning of his career.

Even after more than 30 years, the songs remain a prized possession of music lovers. While Chinni Chinni Aasa’s song captures a playful mood, Naa Cheli Rojave paints a canvas of everlasting love.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Aaja Nachle

Aaja Nachle’s, Music by Salim-Sulaiman, has a vibrant blend of catchy songs and soulful melodies, with a focus on classical Indian dance and music.

The title track is an upbeat, energetic song that perfectly captures the spirit of the film. Whereas, O Re Piya by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, highlights the emotional core of the movie.

Don’t miss this musical masterpiece if you are looking for a therapeutic experience.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

5. Bombay

The 1995 Tamil film Bombay directed by Mani Ratnam, is remembered for its strong narrative, social themes and outstanding music composed by A R Rahman.

With the everlasting sweet melody of the Bombay Theme ringing in our ears for a long time, songs like Kannanule and Adi Arabic Kadalandam add a cherry on top to the album.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

6. Ninne Pelladta

The album of Ninne Pelladatha is considered iconic because of its brilliant music composed by Sandeep Chowta.

The engaging lyrics from Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry, the album of Ninne Pelladta evoke love and longing – making it perfect for the narration of the film.

This movie is a romantic number, Kannulo Nee Roopame, by Hariharan and Sowmya, evokes a sense of tranquillity and emotional intimacy – delivering a perfect musical therapy movie.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. 3

With Dhanush as a prominent actor in Tamil and Telugu versions, ‘3’ is filled with memorable soundtracks. Whether it is Nee Paata Madhuram by Shreya Ghoshal or Why this Kolaveri by Dhanush, every song in this movie takes you on a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

8. Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo

Saham Swasaga Sagipo by Naga Chaitanya is an album that you will go back to again and again.

The movie opens with Shokilla, one of A.R. Rahman’s finest high-energy tracks that instantly sets the pace. Then Vellipomake, rendered by Sid Sriram, is a heart-wrenching melody that’s sure to leave you in tears.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

9. Surya S/O Krishnan

The music in Surya Son of Krishnan is essential in setting the tone of the film. Harris Jayaraj’s compositions, combined with heartfelt lyrics, elevate the drama and make the film’s emotional moments more impactful.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

10. Sakhi

No list would be complete without mentioning Mani Ratnam’s iconic movie Sakhi (Alaipayuthey in Tamil). Whether it’s the Tamil, Telugu, or Hindi version, the songs from this movie make you fall in love all over again, in every language.

OTT Platform: Ahaa

(PS: While the intention wasn’t to focus too much on A R Rahman-composed films, it’s hard to overlook the impact of this legendary composer, whose music has consistently elevated the cinematic experience.)

That is it, the list of movies on OTT that make you feel like you are experiencing musical therapy. Let us know what we have missed in the list.

