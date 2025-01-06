‘Godari gattu meeda ramasilakave…gorintakettukunna sandamamave….’ , the song in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, receives overwhelming response from cinema lovers generating interest in the Venkatesh-starrer movie.

Composed and sung by music director Ramana Gogula along with Madhupriya, the melodious number, creates a buzz making cinegoers to eagerly wait for the film’s release.

In the race for Pongal along with the much-awaited Ramcharan-starrer Game Changer and Daaku Maharaj of Balakrishna, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is all set to hit screens on 14 January. The film crew is on a promotion drive to draw crowds to theatres.

All eyes on Game Changer

Set to release amid hype on 10 January, Game Changer is the much talked about movie among the Pongal releases as Shankar, known for his directorial skills and lavishness, and Ram Charan, whose image goes global after amazing success of RRR, have teamed up for the big-ticket flick.

Made with a budget of over Rs 400 crore, the political action drama offers a treat to the fans of Ram Charan who appears in dual roles in it.

The largely gathered pre-release event of the extravaganza, held in Rajahmundry on 4 January, adds to the hype rising expectations on the movie.

The presence of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan as chief guest made the show lively and the crowd lustily cheered when the actor-turned-politician showered praises on Ram Charan.

Balayya sentiment

With several of his Sankranti releases like Samara Simha Reddy (1999) and Narasimha Naidu (2001) becoming blockbusters, actor Balakrishna prefers release of his films for Pongal.

Continuing the sentiment, Balakrishna is all set to entertain the audience in a ‘mass avatar’ for the coming Pongal. With loads of ‘masala’ content, his new venture Daaku Maharaj will hit the screens on 12 January.

Directed by Bobby, the film triggers a controversy ahead of its release as a song in it …’Dabidi..dibidi..’ in which the hero shakes a leg with Urvashi Rautela, draws flak from many for its ‘vulgarity’. Taking to social media platforms, a section of people says the choreography is in a very bad taste.

Ticket rates up

The Andhra Pradesh government has permitted the makers of Game Changer and Daaku Maharaj to increase ticket rates besides allowing them screen six show on the first day.

The ticket rate for the benefit show of Game Changer will be Rs 600, while for the other five shows, the hike will be Rs 175 on each ticket for multiplex theatres and Rs 135 for single screens. The increased rates can be continued till 23 January.

The benefit show ticket rate for Daaku Maharaj will be Rs 500, while for other shows, the increase will be Rs 135 for multiplexes and Rs 110 for single screens.

Permission has been given for screening five shows till 25 January.

The government is likely to permit the makers of Sankranthiki Vasthunam also for increasing the ticket rates.

As Sankranti is approaching fast, promotional teams of the three movies stepped up the publicity to earn maximum during the festive season.

Also read- New week, new binges: 9 exciting releases that you can start streaming now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu