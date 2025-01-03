As the new year begins, it brings with it a bunch of exciting new movies and series that cater to all kinds of emotions. New series across all genres like romance, thrillers, reality and crime are going to hit the OTT platforms this month! From exploring the lives of people who want to live forever to diving into the minds of serial killers, take a look at what much-awaited new OTT releases (web-series) are making their debuts this week!

1. Gunaah Season 2

Featuring Surbhi Jyoti, Zayn Ibad, and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles, Gunaah Season 2 follows the revenge story of an innocent man who was convicted for a crime that he didn’t do.

Release date: January 3

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Don’t Die

Can someone live forever? Watch Don’t Die on Netflix and find out! This documentary features a 47-year-old tech entrepreneur, Bryan Johnson, who is on a quest to spend $2 million a year to become 18 again.

Release date: Streaming now

OTT platform: Netflix

3. The Rig Season 2

Held captive in a high-tech rig deep in the Arctic Circle, a crew of oil workers take up a dangerous mission that sends them across the frozen sea.

Release date: January 2

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Bandidos Season 2

In the second season of Bandidos, the titular group tries to retrieve a precious jewel called the Tear of Fire from the clutches of Regina.

Release date: January 2

OTT platform: Netflix

5. When Stars Gossip

Featuring Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin, When Stars Gossip is a Korean series that captures a warm love story between a no-nonsense astronaut Commander and a clueless but cute obstetrician.

Release date: January 4

OTT platform: Netflix

6. Mayfair Witches Season 2

When a young neurosurgeon discovers her unexpected lineage as the heir to a powerful witch family, her magical abilities bring dark forces that have been plaguing her family through generations.

Release date: January 5

OTT platform: Netflix

7. Severance Season 2

Season 2 of Severance continues to explore the mysteries of the show and the characters attempting to escape the vicious cycle of their employer.

Release date: January 5

OTT platform: Apple TV+

8. I’m a Killer Season 6

I’m a Killer is a crime documentary that features in-depth interviews with convicted murderers serving life sentences or on death row.

Release date: January 8

OTT platform: Netflix

9. XO, Kitty Season 2

After ending the last season in chaos and cliffhangers, XO, Kitty is back to answer some questions. This season, Kitty is full of questions and with things seeming to be more complicated than before, can she find out what she wants and fit into KISS again?

Release date: January 16

OTT platform: Netflix

With Bandidos Season 2, Gunaah Season 2, Severance, and other web series making it into OTT platforms, you can sit back, chill and dive into your favourite genre. Let, us know which one of these OTT releases is making it into your watch list this week!

