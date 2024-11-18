Are you bored of the everyday lovey-dovey, feel-good, comic movies? Are mysteries and thrillers not quite holding your attention? It might be time to consider adding some gore, power-lust, and crime to your watchlist. And, of course, who better to portray these themes than the mafia? Here are 7 must-watch mafia movies on Netflix to satiate your interests:

1.Donnie Brasco

An undercover FBI agent infiltrates the mob but finds himself torn between his duty and the allure of mafia life. As his double life deepens, so does his struggle to stay true to his mission.

2. American Gangster

In this gripping tale, drug lord Frank Lucas dominates Harlem’s narcotics trade while facing opposition from Detective Richie Roberts, one of the few honest cops brave enough to challenge him.

3. Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Set in 1990s Mumbai, this film chronicles the clash between a powerful crime syndicate and the rise of ruthless “encounter cops” determined to take down the mafia by any means necessary.

4. The Godfather

A cinematic masterpiece, this timeless tale of the Corleone family follows Don Vito Corleone’s decision to pass his empire to his youngest son, Michael, a choice that brings chaos and danger to his family.

5. The Irishman

Set in 1950s America, this epic follows Frank Sheeran, a truck driver turned mob hitman, as he climbs the ranks of Russell Bufalino’s crime family and navigates his relationship with union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

6. The Drug King

In 1970s South Korea, Lee Doo-sam evolves from a petty smuggler into a powerful drug lord in Busan’s underworld. His rise, however, draws the attention of a relentless prosecutor determined to bring him down.

7. Jagame Thandhiram

This 2021 action-packed thriller revolves around a gangster who finds himself entangled in criminal activities overseas, only to have his priorities shift when he falls for a singer.

Netflix has an interesting selection of classic and underrated mafia movies to watch that will surely satisfy the darkest part of you. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a comfort snack and press play on these gripping movies now!

