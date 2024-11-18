Whether it’s the cosmic intrigue of Dune: Prophecy, the heart-pounding twists of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein or the much-anticipated Malayalam thriller Kishkinda Kaandam, these 7 OTT releases of this week promise an unforgettable ride through all possible human emotions. Check out what’s hot this week and add it to your watchlist now!

1. Dune Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film Dune, is out and streaming!

The series is set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ ascension.

The first episode dives into the origin of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful and enigmatic sect central to Frank Herbert’s universe.

Release date: November 18

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

2. Nayanathara Beyond The Fairy Tale

As the lady superstar Nayanathara turns 40, Netflix released a documentary showcasing her acting career, romantic life, and roles and responsibilities as a superstar mother.

Release date: November 18

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankein Season 2

Picking up where things left off in Season 1, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankein Season 2 is a tale of three hearts bound by fate.

The official Netflix India account shared the trailer with the caption, “Mohabbat nahi, ab junoon ka season aa gaya hain. Watch the twisted tale of love, passion, and betrayal, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, out 22 November, only on Netflix!”

Release date: November 22

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Campus Beats Season 4

Set in a modern-day dance academy, Ishaan, a gifted dancer from a wealthy family, falls head over heels for a mysterious girl, Netra. However, he is heartbroken when Netra sends Ishaan’s best friend, Rihaana, to jail.

As the last season ended on a cliffhanger, Campus Beat Season 4 is going to feature the rivalry between Ishaan and Netra.

Release date: November 20

OTT Platform: Amazon Mini TV

5. Kishkindha Kaandam

When a retired ex-military man hides his memory issues from his family, his daughter-in-law – who is keeping an eye on him – uncovers a haunting family secret.

After earning Rs 75 crore at the box office, ten times more than the modest production budget, the much anticipated Malayalam thriller Kishkindha Kaandam is finally ready for its digital debut.

Release date: November 19

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

6. Appudo Ippudo Eppudo

When Rishi, a race car driver finds the love of his life, Tara, and wants to take their relationship to the next level, a surprise from the past reappears and pushes him into the mafia.

Release date: November 20

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

7. Love Your Enemy

Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won have been frenemies since their birth. However, things start taking a romantic turn when they reunite after 18 years.

Release date: November 23

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Whether it’s unravelling mysteries, celebrating stardom or tales of love and betrayal – these 7 OTT releases of this week have it all! So, grab your popcorn and let these stories sweep you away!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.